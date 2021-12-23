Alexa Dellanos pulls the strap of her thong and leaves the rear guard exposed

Alexa dellanos He left his followers on Instagram speechless with the sensuality of his beauty. The daughter of Myrka dellanos He has 5.4 million followers on the digital platform who are looking for his highly cardiac content.

And there is not a day that goes by that Alexa does not show herself in tiny outfits that leave little to the imagination. The social media star often poses in revealing outfits to the delight of all her fans.

On Tuesday, December 21, he shared an image where he could show off his physical attributes before the lens of his camera. In the photo you can see all the curves of Alexa who wears a red bikini. Alexa is seen posing in front of a racing car and pulling the strap of her little thong.

With sunglasses, long hair, and full lips, it is how Alexa captured the eyes of her followers.

Amix @ShifannyBitch, I want to see myself so be smart like Alexa Dellanos hehe pic.twitter.com/7PPeGI3Mo7– Joaco (@chicasintrabajo) December 22, 2021

