Alone and without a goalkeeper! Chucky Lozano commits incredible failure against Spezia

Napoli, italy / 12.22.2021





The Mexican striker, Hirving Lozano missed the opportunity to tie the game of the Date 19 of the Serie A against Spezia, after failing a play in which the goalkeeper was out of his goal and the ball ended up being saved by a defender.

The Chucky I just had to push the ball into the nets, after the archer came out of the arc to shrink, but the Mexican missed and the ball was taken out by a defender that was nearby.

Previously the goal that gave the tie to Napoli against Spezia was marked by Hirving Lozono at 53 minutes but goal was disallowed for offside before the ball reached Chucky’s feet.

The move was reviewed silently by the VAR, and so it was that the decision of the standard-bearer, who immediately raised the flag when seeing that the ball culminated in the networks.

During the game, el Chucky has been very participatory, before the annotation canceled, tried with a scissors that went over the arch of the Spezia, a club that wins from the first half.

The Napoli play your last game of 2021, and requires all three points to continue in the fight for the scudetto with the Inter de Milan who is leader of the competition.