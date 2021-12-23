Amazon finds people no longer use their Echo or Alexa speakers – FayerWayer

Alexa has been able to position itself in this competitive market thanks to the impulse of Amazon to embed it as the virtual assistant of its smart devices. Including in particular its line of assisted loudspeakers from the Echo line.

The skills or abilities of Alexa are enough and there is a wide range of actions that can be carried out from these speakers. But the reality is that many of the users use few of the available operations.

In fact, you could say that Amazon is in a crisis, because interest in using Alexa and acquiring new Echo devices has been steadily declining. That shows the latest leak around the company founded by Jeff Bezos.

Amazon in trouble with Alexa

Bloomberg colleagues have just published a very interesting investigation where the boys have leaked a series of internal documents and memos from Amazon that mark the path of how they have been analyzing the evolution of Alexa and the use of their Echo devices.

All to find that consumers are actually becoming less active and interested in using the smart assistant and its compatible devices.

Broadly speaking, the company’s financial projections today indicate that its smart speakers will only grow 1.2% per year in sales volume, somewhat far from its best commercial moments.

However, one of the biggest alarming points that Amazon found is that between 15% and 25% of users actually stop using their Echo device after just one week of purchasing it.

The leaked documents from Amazon reveal that they found in the results of their studies that most people only use their Echo smart speakers to play music, set a timer or to turn lights on and off in smart homes.

All largely due to a curious phenomenon where the owners of a device compatible with Alexa will apparently only use throughout their entire period with them only the functions they learned during the first three hours of use.

Among the information discovered, we find that Amazon would have two main problems with Alexa:

Concern for the privacy of users. Which explains why Amazon ended up integrating a physical button to deactivate the microphone of the Echo speakers in their latest models.

Which explains why Amazon ended up integrating a physical button to deactivate the microphone of the Echo speakers in their latest models. People don’t really find smart speakers useful. Where yes, there are many functions, but finding and configuring them can be a tangled process. And if consumers did not learn it in the first three hours it is almost a fact that they will never use them.

To that we must add the permanent problem that Alexa and other smart assistants do not always understand what the user is saying. Leading to reoccurring and frustrating episodes where the assistant doesn’t do what is ordered.

The future of Alexa and Echo devices does not look in danger frankly, but Amazon has a lot to work on to improve the user experience.