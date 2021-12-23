America suffers another casualty; emerges from its most controversial player

Editorial Mediotiempo

/ 12.22.2021 18:34:56





The America club thanked him to one of his most controversial players of the last months, well Renato Ibarra, who was involved in an assault scandal against his wife, he leaves Coapa to play with Xolos from Tijuana.

In past days It had already been commented that the Ecuadorian would not continue in the EaglesWell, after playing with him Atlas for a few months, he returned to the team where it was thought that he would have his second chance; Regrettably it was not so.

Xolos announces Renato Ibarra as his signing

Through a statement the Xolos made known that reached an agreement with America and they were made with the services of Renato Ibarra, 30-year-old Ecuadorian attacker.

“The Club Tijuana makes the arrival official of the Ecuadorian flyer Renato Ibarra like new reinforcement Facing the Closing 2022. Speed ​​through the wings, dynamism and experience in Mexican soccer are the attributes that the rojinegro strategist will have Sebastian Mendez by having in their ranks to the new player Xoloitzcuintle Renato Ibarra ”, it reads.

Renato Ibarra is the new reinforcement of Xolos! ???? The Ecuadorian midfielder comes to reinforce the pack for the next Closing 2022 ???? ⚫ #DogLove – Xolos (@Xolos) December 22, 2021

Ibarra arrived in Mexico in 2016 with the America after having been with him for a while Vitesse from the Netherlands; it was champion with the Eagles in the MX League during the Opening 2018 and the Copa MX of 2019, Besides of Champion of Champions of the same year.

In 2020 left for a few months at Atlas, later returned to Coapa as mentioned and now he has signed with the Xolos, one of the most interesting movements for the Closing 2022 Until now.

In addition to Renato Ibarra, America too came off Sebastian Cordova, player who left with Piojo Herrera to Tigers.