Amount of millions the Blue Jays will spend on their stadium

The Toronto blue jays they plan to renew the Rogers Center with a revamp that will likely include changes to the bottom bowl, a source told Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi.

The goal of the modernization project is to increase revenue and fan experience.

The estimated cost of the renovation is between $ 200 million and $ 250 million, according to Davidi, who adds that the same company that worked on the club’s spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida, will design the improvements to the Toronto stadium.

Work on the stadium could be carried out during the upcoming off-seasons to avoid disruptions during the season, Davidi notes.

In November 2020, a report emerged that Rogers Communications Inc., the owners of the Blue Jays, were considering demolishing the stadium and replacing it with a new one in downtown Toronto.

The stadium originally opened in 1989 as a Skydome and cost $ 570 million to build. Rogers acquired the facility in 2004 for $ 25 million.

In recent years, other teams that have invested millions in their stadium include the Miami Marlins and the Houston Astros. While the Atlanta Braves opened a new stadium recently.

