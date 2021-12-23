And they go ... WhatsApp will copy one of the last functions of Telegram

The next novelty of WhatsApp will sound a lot to Telegram users.

After improving the audio notes, adding new privacy features and improving backup security, WhatsApp seems to have run out of ideas to add new features to the app. Luckily, they can always turn to Telegram and its myriad features for inspiration.

In fact, everything seems to indicate that WhatsApp is going to fixate on Telegram again to add a new function to your application: animated emojis.

Telegram’s animated emojis come to WhatsApp

Telegram introduced animated emojis in the summer of 2019, with version 5.10 of the app. Since then, the application has been introducing more and more moving emoticons, all of them designed to add even more value to the meaning of each one of them.

Now, WhatsApp wants to follow the same steps as Telegram adding a very similar option. As they have warned in WABetaInfo, Meta’s messaging app – a company formerly known as Facebook – is working on including animated emojis, starting with heart emojis*. In the shared image, you can see how the hearts show a “heartbeat” effect very similar to the one we can find on Telegram with this same emoji.

It is not clear whether WhatsApp intends to add more animated emojis in addition to this, but it is most likely that sooner or later the company is “encouraged” to include new emoticons with movement.

For now, yes, this option not available to users, except for the web or desktop version of WhatsApp, where the heart emoji has already been animated for some time. Soon, this same option will end up reaching the version of WhatsApp for Android and iOS, probably starting with the beta version of the application.

