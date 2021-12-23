André-Pierre Gignac attacks the Mexican press for his clothing in the final of the Liga MX Femenil

André-Pierre Gignac was blunt against the press in Mexico who valued his clothing in the final of the Liga MX Femenil between Tigres and Rayadas.

Rayadas managed to win the penalty shootout against Tigres in the final of the Liga MX Femenil with a gigantic performance by Alejandrina Godínez, but some media outlets in Mexico decided to focus their attention on the value of André’s clothing -Pierre Gignac.

A series of feline male soccer players attended the final in El Volcán, waiting for the Classic Regio to take place between the two institutions for the final of the Liga MX Femenil.

However, despite having gone to accompany his colleagues in the stands, the French gunner stole the spotlight from members of the Aztec press for the high value of his clothing.

According to media such as El Universal, the glamorous green cap of the prestigious Louis Vutton brand that he brought to the University Stadium is valued at $ 11,579.

Faced with this situation, the former Olympique de Marseille player decided to hesitate to journalists who put their eye on the value of his clothing and published a photograph of his outfit today with a message: “Outfit of the day! To place your bets.”

With the aim of vacillating the members of the Mexican press, André-Pierre Gignac once again lashed out at them in a mocking tone for not paying attention to the second title that Rayadas won by beating Tigres 3-1 in the penalty shoot-out. .