Angélica Rivera, her daughter was infected and this is her state of health | Instagram

Angélica Rivera is going through a difficult time, this, after they assure, her daughter, Fernanda castro, contracted the disease derived from the condition that has caused so many human losses.

The “daughter of Angélica Rivera“Fernánda Castro, shared the result on her social networks thus confirming the news, it is presumed that the young woman may have contracted the virus at her school.

Fernanda Castro, also daughter of the producer José Alberto “El Güero” Castro with whom Angelica Rivera sustained a marriage from 2004 to 2008, left all his followers surprised with the news.

The daughter of the “Mexican actress“She mentioned that she is isolated at the moment and since then she has shared some publications since last Monday where she disclosed the symptoms she had and addressed a little about her experience with the virus.

Angélica Rivera, her daughter was infected and this is her state of health. Photo: Instagram Capture



The second daughter of Angélica Rivera Hurtado, left her followers more calm after she assured that she was well, however, due to confinement, she was a bit bored.

Hello! Here to give you a report of the planet on which I live, I tested positive, I feel good, I am fine but I find myself very bored, so I will be all day answering questions, the message of the publication reads.

The younger sister of Sofía CastroHe also shared that he expected his next results to be negative and thus be able to celebrate Christmas with his family in Miami, otherwise, he would stay in Boston, United States, where he currently resides, he said.

It didn’t take long for subscribers to your account to show you messages of support and solidarity.

How beautiful, You are beautiful, I hope you recover soon, We send you all the good vibes so you can see your family, I miss you, Fan of you, Take care of yourself beautifully, We send you a big hug, among other comments.

“Seagull“She is the mother of three daughters, Sofía, Fernanda and Régina Castro, for her part, Fernanda has followed in the footsteps of her parents in the show but has been captivated by the music, while her two sisters have been inclined to follow the her mother’s footsteps into acting.

The 22-year-old daughter of the “Former First Lady of Mexico“He also shared that if he could not travel with his family, he would use technology at home to make video calls and thus stay close to his parents and sisters.

Just a few days ago, Rivera Hurtado, 52, who was ex-president’s wife Mexican, he went to visit his daughter to take care of her after a dental surgery to which she underwent.