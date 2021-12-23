Another positive case in Real Madrid and now there are 12 casualties against Athletic Bilbao

2021-12-22
Real Madrid is measured this Wednesday against the Athletic Bilbao in a match as a preview of matchday 21 of the Spanish League.
Things have gotten very ugly for Ancelotti’s team due to an outbreak of covid-19 that has impacted footballers.
Francisco Alarcón ‘Isco’ and the Austrian David praise yesterday they joined the list of those infected by covid-19 in the first team of Real Madrid and today one more is added.
The player of the Real Madrid Castilla, Sergio Arribas, who entered the call-up of the first team to face the Athletic In San Mamés, he has tested positive for coronavirus and has not made the trip, as confirmed by Cadena Cope.
Now there are 12 casualties that add up to Real Madrid for this commitment before the Athletic. Arribas joins Modric, Marcelo, Asensio, Rodrygo, Isco, Alaba, Bale, Lunin and assistant Davide Ancelotti as covid-19 positives in the team.
To these players must also be added the absences due to physical problems of Dani Ceballos and Carvajal, and of the suspended Casemiro. 12 casualties in total for today’s game against him Bilbao.
Faced with the plague of casualties, the Real Madrid has had to pull from the quarry, calling seven footballers. Toni Fuidias and Piñeiro (from youth B) will be the substitute goalkeepers, joined by Miguel, Rafa Marín, Blanco, Peter and Arribas himself.
The meringues are leaders in the standings with 43 points in 18 dates. Seville, which tied with Barcelona this Tuesday, follows with 38.