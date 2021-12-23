Another positive case in Real Madrid and now there are 12 casualties against Athletic Bilbao

2021-12-22

Real Madrid is measured this Wednesday against the Athletic Bilbao in a match as a preview of matchday 21 of the Spanish League.

Things have gotten very ugly for Ancelotti’s team due to an outbreak of covid-19 that has impacted footballers.

See: There is already a date for the signing of Mbappé’s contract with Real Madrid

Francisco Alarcón ‘Isco’ and the Austrian David praise yesterday they joined the list of those infected by covid-19 in the first team of Real Madrid and today one more is added.

The player of the Real Madrid Castilla, Sergio Arribas, who entered the call-up of the first team to face the Athletic In San Mamés, he has tested positive for coronavirus and has not made the trip, as confirmed by Cadena Cope.