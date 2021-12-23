Apple is losing staff to cryptocurrencies

Apple and other tech companies are now fighting crypto startups!

The world of cryptocurrencies does not stop generating followers and not only to invest but also to work. Thus, hundreds of people have risked leaving their jobs in the world’s most valuable companies to undertake new challenges in startups dedicated to mining this good.

According to a publication in The New York Times, executives and engineers are leaving companies like Apple, Amazon, Google and Meta for crypto startups. And it is that the demand does not stand out. According to the report, more than $ 28 billion has been invested in crypto and blockchain startups around the world this year.

Cryptocurrencies are playing tricks on the biggest tech companies.

One of the most emblematic cases has been that of Vice President of Amazon’s Cloud Computing Unit Sandy Carter, who left his position this month, to join an encryption technology company, of which he shared his link on his LinkedIn profile. All, without imagining that more than 300 employees of other companies would apply for different jobs in the same.

However, and beyond the economic potential of this technology, Carter shared that people were interested in working at crypto companies drawn by the spirit of web3, which strives to decentralize power and decision-making. An alternative to how Google and Facebook came to dominate the Internet by absorbing personal data from users to sell targeted ads.

Although no well-known executive has yet joined the trend on the part of Apple, perhaps it is a decision that does not lack too much. And it is that as CEO Tim Cook has stated, transiting through this technology is not yet part of the plans of the bitten apple company, leaving no alternative to those who are interested in this world.

