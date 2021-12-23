Arabic calligraphy, an art finally recognized but with an uncertain future

The artists consider an opportunity for Arabic calligraphy to be included at the end of the Unesco Intangible Heritage list so that this centenary art is not lost, although the lack of training and interest, as well as the conflict between the traditional and the digital can be a hindrance to your future.

According to the renowned Egyptian calligrapher Mosaad Khodeir, 79, the official recognition of Arabic calligraphy, which finally took place last week after 16 Arab countries submitted their candidacy to UNESCO, comes “too late”.

In the heart of the labyrinthine neighborhood of Islamic Cairo, is the museum and home where Khodeir has been working for decades, amid dozens of calamus and ink pots with which he creates works of art in which Arabic letters are the protagonists.

The self-taught artist has dedicated his entire life to Arabic calligraphy and has some 15,000 works in his collection, in which he captures the “art of fluently transcribing the alphabet of the Arabic language to print harmony, elegance and beauty in writing”, as described by Unesco.

More training

“I learned to do calligraphy before learning to write,” he says proudly, who at just 5 years old painted on the walls of his native Port Said, in northern Egypt, with slogans against the British presence.

However, he affirms that this art and craft has been losing strength, especially in recent years: “Until 2008, almost 12,000 people graduated annually from the 377 calligraphy schools that we had in Egypt, and that number did not exist in any other part of the world “, affirms the also president of the Association of Calligraphers of Egypt.

They were free government institutions that were established under the reign of King Farouk, between 1936 and 1952, but in 2008 the Egyptian Ministry of Education imposed a tuition to access these schools, thus excluding people with fewer resources, Khodeir laments.

“Many calligraphy schools no longer exist and now around 250 people are graduating across Egypt,” although in early 2022 the Government plans to open three calligraphy schools named after them, to address the lack of training centers in Egypt. the past years, he explains to Efe.

For her part, the professor at the American University of Cairo and calligrapher Bahia Shehab hopes that the “late” inclusion of Arabic calligraphy marks a turning point for the 16 Arab countries that submitted the candidacy.

“Let’s hope that these countries begin to create mechanisms and structures to preserve Arabic calligraphy, that calligraphy is taught in schools, that governments support research centers to preserve their knowledge,” the Egyptian-Lebanese artist and first woman told EFE. to receive the Sharjah-Unesco Prize for Arab Culture in 2017.

Its preservation does not only go through training, but also through the interest in the Arabic language among the youngest, as pointed out by Nada Adel, 24 years old and graphic designer in Cairopolitan, one of the few places in Egypt where recent graduates and artists can exhibit. and sell your digital calligraphy works.

“The problem is not only the calligraphy, but the interest in the Arabic language, people make mistakes in the syntax and do not write well, it is a big problem,” underlines Efe Adel, referring to other languages ​​such as English. He puts Arabic before him in teaching and in the day-to-day life of the new generations.

Calligraphy in the digital age

In addition to traditional Arabic calligraphy by hand, Unesco also highlights “modern calligraphy” in which “markers and synthetic paints are frequently used, as well as sprayers to write on fences, planks and walls of buildings”.

The Polish artist living in Egypt, Izabela Uchman, assures that “it is very important to talk now about the art of writing” especially by hand, as she makes her works that she exhibits in Egypt and in other Middle Eastern countries.

“Handwriting is disappearing, being replaced by computer fonts,” he acknowledges, although he points out that digital modalities are also “very valuable.”

Uchman combines different techniques in his works creating his own style which he calls “Letterality”, a literary image, with which he transforms the texts into unique visual figures composed of Arabic letters that embody different concepts that differ from the religious theme, around the one that traditionally revolves this art.

In fact, Shehab, who has recently published a book with Haythan Nawar entitled “A History of Art Graphic Design”, explains that he now sees “a change” in the new generations regarding the perception of Arabic calligraphy, beyond the Qur’anic texts.

“It is still difficult to separate it from the religious context (…) but now there is a change in the representation”, concludes the teacher, scholar and witness of this evolution.