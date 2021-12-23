AWS drops again and dumps Slack, Hulu, and other web services

Refresh

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 There are already thousands of complaints on DownDetector, with users across the United States, Europe, and Asia reporting problems with AWS. This has led to a knock-on effect, pulling down several popular websites hosted on AWS services. According to DownDetector, these include Hulu, Intuit QuickBooks and DoorDash, as well as Amazon.com

(Image credit: Future / DownDetector) There are also down gaming services: PlayStation Network, Twitch, League of Legends, Valorant, Apex Legends, and Halo.

The official AWS Service Health Dashboard is not showing any major issues yet, but the site itself is very slow to load, possibly indicating something is wrong. The only issues currently displayed are for “AWS Internet Connectivity” in your Northern California and Oregon areas, part of the AWS US-WEST-1 Region. AWS says it is “investigating Internet connectivity issues in the US-WEST-1 region.”

It appears that the problems are affecting both the US-WEST-1 and US-WEST-2 AWS regions, two large areas of the company and home to a large number of customers. This could be the reason why a large number of pages and tools are currently down: Zoom, Okta, Salesforce and Crunchyroll have also been affected.

AWS says it may be about to fix the problem. The latest update on the AWS Status Dashboard notes: “We have identified the cause of the internet connectivity failure to the US-WEST-1 region and have taken steps to restore it. We have seen some improvements in internet connectivity in the past few minutes, but we are continuing to work towards a full recovery.”

The outage reports are starting to wane at DownDetector. Amazon could have solved the problem and things could have returned to normal. (Image credit: DownDetector)

Big update: AWS says the problem with the US-WEST-1 region in Northern California is now fixed! “We have resolved the issue affecting internet connectivity to the US-WEST-1 region,” reports the AWS status page. “Connectivity within the region was not affected by this event. The problem has been resolved and the service is operating normally.” The US-WEST-2 region in Oregon is still under investigation, but DownDetector reports are falling rapidly. Cross your fingers that they are resolved soon.

The problems with the Oregon region have also been resolved. “We have resolved the issue affecting Internet connectivity to the US-WEST-2 Region,” says AWS. “Connectivity within the region was not affected by this event. The problem has been resolved and the service is operating normally.”

What a trip. In case you just joined us, two main AWS Regions, US-WEST-1 and US-WEST 2, suffered from “Internet connectivity” issues. This affected a whole host of services that are hosted on AWS: Hulu, PlayStation Network, and even Amazon.com. AWS says the issues have now been fixed, so keep your fingers crossed that it’s really the end of our updates.

With all systems running – at least according to the AWS panel – the company has added an explanation for the second major outage in two weeks. The US-WEST-1 and WEST-2 regions were affected by identical issues: “Between 7:14 AM PST and 7:59 AM PST, clients experienced high network packet loss affecting connectivity to a subset of Internet destinations. Traffic within AWS regions, between AWS regions, and to other destinations on the Internet was not affected, “says Amazon. “The problem was caused by network congestion between parts of the AWS backbone and a subset of Internet Service Providers, which was triggered by AWS traffic engineering, executed in response to congestion outside of our network “he added. “This traffic engineering incorrectly moved more traffic than expected to parts of the AWS backbone that affected connectivity to a subset of Internet destinations. The problem has been resolved and we do not expect it to recur.” It appears the problem started with AWS traffic engineering, which saw a heavy traffic load coming, then made the wrong call and shifted too much of this load to the AWS backbone, getting in the way of connectivity to Internet of some of your favorite services. By now, things should be running smoothly on most AWS-backed systems. We have been able to see a handful of reports on Twitter about intermittent and prolonged outages (does anyone have connectivity in their Oculus VR glasses?). Maybe everything will be completely settled in the morning.

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 You won’t believe it but AWS has gone down once again. Judging by the Status Panel, the issue has to do with a data center in the US-EAST-1 region. Here’s the latest from Amazon: “We continue to make progress in restoring power to the affected data center within the affected Availability Zone (USE1-AZ4) in the US-EAST-1 Region. We have restored power to most instances and network devices within the data center affected and we’re starting to see some early signs of recovery. “

Compared to the previous two cuts, the problem appears to be relatively minor. “Customers who experience instance availability or connectivity issues within the affected Availability Zone should begin to see some recovery as power is restored to the affected data center,” Amazon describes. The company apparently expects normal service to resume in the next few hours.

That’s how it is.

But while this outage is comparatively minor, it is clearly affecting several important services, especially in the United States. Users are reporting problems with Slack, Hulu, Epic Games Store, and more. Here’s a snapshot of DownDetector’s home page: (Image credit: Downdetector)

The volume of reports on DownDetector appears to be dropping slightly, from s and highest about an hour ago. This is consistent with the messages coming out of AWS maintenance. We’re in contact with AWS to see if we can find out more.

According to Asana, its collaboration platform has also been caught in the disruption but only briefly. “This incident has now been resolved, and all customers should be able to access Asana once again. Once again, our apologies for the inconvenience,” the company wrote in a post.

Bad news for fans of memes and GIFs: Image-sharing service Imgur is down too. Here’s a screenshot of the Imgur homepage right now: (Image credit: Imgur)

The latest update from the AWS Status Dashboard is that the issue has now been resolved. This means that the affected services should start coming back online shortly. “We have restored power to all instances and network devices within the affected data center and are seeing recovery for the majority of EC2 instances and EBS volumes within the affected Availability Zone,” states AWS. The company goes on to say that “all services are beginning to see a significant recovery.”

Separately, AWS confirms to us by email that the problem is now fixed and the affected services are beginning to recover.

In a post on its own status page, Slack confirmed that most of the features affected by the AWS outage are now fully operational. However, users keep encountering errors when uploading files to chats and their discussion channels.