Bárbara de Regil brings out her Grinch side this Christmas

The actress Bárbara de Regil returns to the load on social networks, now for share your spontaneity and creative side with your followers this holiday season.

Photo: Instagram by @barbaraderegil

And it is that the influencer also surprised his followers through social networks by sharing some images in which she is disguised as one of the most iconic characters of Christmas, in addition to knowing how to bring out her sexy side.

The actress posted a series of images in which she showed her statuesque body, but that did not stop her from dressing up as “The Grinch”, thus welcoming her to the Christmas holidays. The makeup she used to bring this enemy of Christmas to life surprised her followers with how perfect it was.

Photo: Instagram by @barbaraderegil

With fine lines on her face, bushy green eyebrows, a black nose and a Christmas hat, the actress achieved more 160 thousand likes, as well as several comments that highlighted the perfection of the characterization.

Accompanying this funny photo, he wrote: “My Grinch version came to my house along with my desire to celebrate Christmas with my family. I really love Christmas, it is an excuse to get together with the family or those you love and have dinner … thank the year, life, health, good things and not so good … LIVE AND DO WHAT YOU ARE BORN WITHOUT FEAR OF WHAT THEY WILL SAY … I love being happy “.