Barça closed the year with a draw against Sevilla in an intense match under the rain

Sevilla Spain.

Sevilla and Barcelona drew one in their postponed match of the fourth day in the Spanish League 2021-2022 at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium, where the Hispanics, who played with ten for almost half an hour due to an absurd action by Jules Koundé that cost him expulsion, blew their ‘extra ball’ to squeeze the leader; and the Catalans are still out of the Champions zone. After a game with few occasions, the goals came in the first half in strategic plays, scored by the Argentine Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gómez in the half hour and the Uruguayan Ronald Araújo in the 45th minute, after two individual corners. From there, Sevilla, with ten by the red for Koundé, defended well against a Barcelona that crashed a ball into a post through Ousmane Dembélé, their most incisive man. SEE MORE: SPANISH LEAGUE LEAGUE TABLE Two LaLiga classics were measured in a duel with special connotations, perhaps with the roles changed compared to recent decades, since Sevilla, second, was playing to be 3 points behind the leader, Real Madrid, and Barcelona, ​​eighth and with many more emergencies, resurface to get into the ‘Champions’ zone after taking only 4 points from the last 9.

Sevilla striker Lucas Ocampos fights a ball with FC Barcelona’s Abdessamad Ezzalzouli.

Both competed in casualties due to injury: Navas, Suso, Óliver Torres and the Argentines Montiel, Acuña and Lamela, in Sevilla, with six team players also on the bench in the absence of the Moroccan Idrissi and Óscar Rodríguez, who were originally called up; and in Barcelona, ​​Ansu Fati, Dest, Memphis, Pedri, Sergi Roberto, Demir and Braithwaite. Thus, Julen Lopetegui opted for the Brazilian Fernando as central to move Koundé to the right for Montiel, with Rafa Mir at the top and waiting in the substitution the Moroccan En-Nesyri, who returned after injuring himself almost two months ago. Xavi, for his part, recovered Piqué, instead of the former Sevilla player Lenglet, and repeated with three youngsters upstairs: the Frenchman Dembélé, Jutglà and the Moroccan Ez Abde.

Karim Rekik and Ousmane Dembélé run in the dispute for the ball.

The Catalans were in command, who took the initiative, but they lacked depth and clarity to really hurt a Sevilla that perhaps delayed too much, as if waiting for their chance. Although those of Xavi tried, with a high header from Frenkie de Jong and then with Dembélé, his most incisive man, in a shot at half an hour that Bono blocked and then cleared his defense, it was Sevilla, who also warned by two times through an unassisted Rafa Mir, the one who opened the ‘can’ at 32 minutes.

The moment of the goal of ‘Papu’ Gómez for the 1-0 in the match.

It was in a perfect strategy play, an open corner launched with precision by the ex-Azulgrana Ivan Rakitic for the Argentine Papu Gómez to beat with a low shot to the right of the German Marc-André Ter Stegen. Even so, Barcelona replied soon, with the tie to one marked by the Uruguayan defender Ronald Araújo, with a perfect header at 45, in another corner kick.

The Sevilla players celebrate Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gómez’s goal against FC Barcelona.

In the resumption, Sevilla seemed to come out with more vigor, more protagonist, and the Danish Thomas Delaney had two options that he did not take advantage of by shooting wide, first, and heading high, two minutes later, in 53, against a Barcelona that kept trying bend the good containment system, practically without any crack. The young Barcelona player Pablo Páez Gavira ‘Gavi’, a Sevillian and exbetic who always asked for the ball and wanted to be the protagonist, although the attack by Culé did not accompany him, as he ran into a wall in the sevillista rear led by the Brazilian Diego Carlos and Koundé .

Ronald Araújo running to celebrate his goal that equalized the game for Barcelona.

The French central defender of Sevilla, however, got his team into a lot of trouble by sending himself off in an absurd action, by throwing a ball into Jordi Alba’s face with his hands with the game stopped, in 64, which left the team de Lopetegui with one less with almost half an hour ahead. This changed the sign of the game, because the Sevilla fans, with the more defensive changes introduced by their coach, could no longer harass a Barcelona in attack that did not see it clearly either.

Referee Carlos del Cerro Grande shows a red card to French Jules Koundé after attacking Jordi Alba.

Even with numerical superiority, the culé team did not generate clear scoring chances either, except for a high header from Gavi, the most clairvoyant of his own, some attempt by Dembélé, omnipresent but not very effective, or by Alba in 97, a good last option. aborted by Bono to seal an important draw for Sevilla and less valuable, without a doubt, for a Barcelona that continues to distance itself from its natural positions in the table. – Data sheet: 1 – Seville: Bond; Koundé, Fernando, Diego Carlos, Rekik; Jordan, Delaney (Augustinsson, d.86); Ocampos (Valentino, m.92), Rakitic (Gudelj, m.70), Papu Gómez (Juanlu, m.86); Rafa Mir (En-Nesyri, m.70). 1 – Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Araújo, Eric Garcia (Lenglet, m.72), Piqué, Jordi Alba; Frenkie de Jong (Luuk de Jong, m.85), Sergio Busquets, Gavi; Dembélé, Jutglà (Nico González, m.72), Ez Abde. Goals: 1-0, M.32: Papu Gómez. 1-1, M.45: Araújo. Referee: Carlos del Cerro Grande (C. Madrileño). Sevillista Koundé was expelled (m.64), for throwing a ball in the face of Jordi Alba with the game stopped. In addition, he admonished the locals Delaney (m.35) and Juanlu (m.87), and the visitors Sergio Busquets (m.11), Ez Abde (m.73) and Gavi (m.77). Incidents: Postponed match of the fourth day of LaLiga Santander, played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in front of some 31,358 spectators.