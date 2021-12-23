Barcelona reaches an agreement with City to sign Ferran Torres, according to the BBC

Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign Spanish striker Ferrán Torres, from Premier League champion Manchester City, for an amount that is around 55 million euros (62 million dollars), according to several British media.

Both Sky Sports and the BBC reported that Barça would pay City an additional 10 million euros for the 21-year-old Spanish international.

The agreement comes despite the serious financial difficulties of the Catalan club, which had to let the great Lionel Messi go in the summer due to “financial and structural obstacles” and has debts of more than 1.35 billion euros.

His attacking options were further weakened with the withdrawal of striker Sergio Agüero last week due to a heart condition.

The City signed in August last year a five-year contract for 23 million euros, but the former Valencia forward only played 43 games, scoring 16 goals.

Torres, what He has played 22 times for Spain and has scored 12 goals for the national team, has been out since he suffered a minor fracture to his right foot during the UEFA Nations League tournament.

Barcelona are seventh in the league, after a bad start to the season that has led to the dismissal of their coach, Ronald Koeman, and the arrival of a club great, Xavi Hernández.

