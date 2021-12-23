Barcelona speculates possible offer for Sergiño Dest

Getty The American Sergiño Dest

Barcelona are currently in talks with Ajax over a possible swap deal that would see Dest head back to the Eredivisie side and Moroccan full-back Noussair Mazraoui move to the Camp Nou in his place, according to Juan Jimenez at Diario AS.

The future of Sergiño Dest in the Barcelona has come under scrutiny following the arrival of Xavi Hernández as helmsman, with the USMNT star battling for playing time currently at Camp Nou.

Injuries have been a problem for the right back, but it has also been speculated that he has failed to convince Xavi of his qualities. Barça needs to sell this winter if they want to reinforce the squad and an exit is rumored during the winter transfer market.

Mazraoui is out of contract at the end of the season and has already been linked to a summer signing by Barça for free. Journalist Gerard romero He has reported that “his priority” is to play for the Culé team next season.

Ajax hoped to retain Mazraoui for the rest of the season, but could be tempted if Dest was part of the deal. A possible stumbling block may be the details with Barça eager to recoup part of the 21 million euros they spent on Dest in October 2020.

Barcelona ‘open to offers’ by Dest

Dest is just “one of the players that Barcelona is prepared to hear offers in January” in order to raise funds to bring players and strengthen the squad elsewhere, according to ESPN’s Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens.

The club’s priority is to strengthen the attack and they must sell first. Barça have struggled to find buyers for unwanted players like Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho, meaning the Catalan giants “are now open to offers for players they previously wanted to keep.”

Dest “fits into that category,” meaning his future is uncertain heading into the January transfer window, especially amid speculation that Barcelona will spend a lot to bring in Ferran Torres, the transfer expert reported. Fabrizio Romano.

Ferrán Torres to Barcelona, ​​done deal confirmed and here we go! The agreement has been completed for € 55m plus € 10m add ons to Manchester City. 🤝🇪🇸 #FCB Ferrán will sign a five year deal as new Barcelona players in the coming hours. He’s always been the priority for Xavi. pic.twitter.com/n1LsaHmISQ – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 22, 2021

Bayern Munich, who wanted Dest before signing for Barcelona, ​​and Premier League Arsenal are controlling the 21-year-old’s situation at Camp Nou, Marca reports.

Mazraoui’s representative talks about his future

Meanwhile, Mazraoui is represented by super agent Mino Raiola, who also looks out for the interests of Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba. Raiola gave an update on the future of the Ajax star to the NOS network and suggested that he would not extend his contract with the Dutch team.

Mino Raiola to NOS: “I think it would be good if Brian Brobbey returns to Ajax. The feeling is good ”. 🔴 @theeuropeanlad #Ajax “Mazraoui contract extension? It’s not ruled out, but it’s difficult. Why? Because there are differences in the opinion about the status of the player ”. – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 19, 2021

The right-back issue has been a problem for Barça since Dani Alves left in 2016 with players like Nelson Semedo, Sergi Roberto and Dest all failing to consolidate in that position.

Alves is now back for a second term at the club and will be eligible to play in 2022. The charismatic Brazilian turned 38 in May, however, and clearly not a long-term solution for the Catalan side.

