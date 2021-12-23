Because of Canelo Álvarez, Gignac would miss the start of Liga MX

André-Pierre Gignac participated in a gala dinner and benefit event with Saúl el Canelo Álvarez and authorities of the Government of Nuevo León, to which he was one of the guests of honor at the gala in which the boxer Álvarez was the star.

This has been carried out within the framework of the start of the preseason of Tigers facing the Clausura 2022 tournament that begins in a few days, for Tigres, the January 8 in front of Club Santos as a visitor.

This type of mass events would go against the ante-covid protocols that the MX League He has been active since the reactivation of soccer in Mexico after the stoppage due to the international pandemic and would cause a suspension for the French forward.

Can Gignac be suspended?

The forward of the Tigers He would be breaking the regulation by being seen in this type of event without the use of masks, or any type of social distancing. Although the tournament has not started, it has already officially reported with Tigres and is no longer on vacation, so it is up to the club to take action.

