Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies: how much are they priced at and which 4 cryptos do make a profit

The cryptocurrency market turns red again and the main digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Ether, Binance Coin, and Solana fell around 3%.

Today, Bitcoin is hovering around $ 48,000 and is 29% off its latest all-time high of $ 69,044.

Ether, the second most valuable cryptocurrency in the ecosystem, was worth US $ 4,878 a month ago and since then, its price has not stopped falling: it is trading at US $ 3,900 and is fighting to break the US $ 4,000 barrier again.

On the other hand, Binance Coin fell 3%, Solana 4%, Dogecoin 4% and Polkadot 3%.

Digital currencies Luna, XRP, Matic and Avalanche they weathered the general crypto market crash and are giving gains of more than 10%.

Moon

Blockchain cryptocurrency Terra fell 10% in the last 24 hours. However, the weekly gain is positive: Investors gained 32%.

Why did it go up so much? The tokenomic, that is, the economic system behind the Luna cryptocurrency and the Terra blockchain works as follows: Investors buy Luna to invest in Terra’s decentralized finance protocols like Mirror or Anchor Protocol (which yield 20% annual returns).

When they allocate their Luna cryptocurrencies in the protocol, the app returns UST, a stablecoin paired one to one with the US dollar.

Once the capital was invested in UST, the project automatically burns Luna to reduce supply and working capital.

With this “burning” of assets they manage to stabilize and raise the price of the Luna cryptocurrency. For this reason, it was the only digital currency that rose in price amid the sudden drop.

What’s more, As the protocol burns cryptocurrencies Luna, the UST stablecoin will maintain its stability and one-to-one parity with the US dollar.

XRP

Cryptocurrency investors gained 15% in a week with XRP.

The cryptocurrency was launched in 2012 to facilitate global financial transactions. It differs from other digital currency platforms by its connections to legitimate banks.

For example, Santander, Bank of America and UBS They use XRP Ledger (XRP’s payment platform) to make gross settlements in real time in a decentralized way.

Matic

This cryptocurrency gave 15% profit to its investors and is trading at around US $ 2.53.

It is a token that is based on Polygon, a protocol that uses Ethereum smart contracts to emit 65,536 transactions per second.

This crypto project was created to reduce the complexity of the scalability and instant transactions of Ethereum smart contracts.

Avalanche

The cryptocurrency Avalanche gave 10% profit to its investors and is trading at $ 118.79.