Bitcoin prepares for Christmas with its price over 50 thousand dollars

The price of bitcoin (BTC), the main cryptocurrency in the market, breaks the $ 50,000 mark again this Thursday, December 23.

Its price has increased more than 3% in the last hours and, at the time of writing this article is located above $ 50,300 per unit on exchanges, as seen in the CryptoNews Price Calculator.

The rise of the cryptocurrency occurs after several days lateralizing in a range between 46,000 and 49,000 dollars per unit, and the 50,000 mark has been surpassed for the first time since last December 12.

bitcoin returns above 50 thousand dollars this Thursday, December 23. Source: CoinMarketCap.

Despite the rally in recent months (after falling below $ 40,000 between April and July, the price of BTC still has ground to cover to return to its all-time high.

As this note is being written, the cryptocurrency is 26% off its peak of $ 69,000, as reflected by the CoinGecko portal.

The rest of the cryptocurrency market followed in the footsteps of bitcoin this Thursday, with gains in major currencies. The token of the decentralized exchange Uniswap (UNI) stands out among the top 20, with a 15% increase in the last 24 hours.