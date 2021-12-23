Boxing: Jake Paul: “I win more than all UFC fighters combined, including McGregor”

Jake Paul, whose last match in the ring ended with the knockout of Tyron Woodley, responded to Jorge Masvidal’s offer for a match with a counter offer because the ‘Problem Child’ wins “more than all UFC fighters combined, including Conor [McGregor]”.

“I do more than all of you stupid motherfuckers. Why should I go to the UFC? Sign a contract and give away my fucking rights, “declared Paul on his brother Logan’s podcast, “you work for Dana [White]They work for the WME, Endeavor. “

“I own my content, I own my platform, I own everything. They don’t own anything they are literally employees“added the American,” I’m a fucking CEO and every UFC fighter is an employee. “

Paul has starred in or headlined all five of his fights, three of which have been Pay Per View.

The only way for the “Problem Kid” to meet Masvidal is in the ring.. “Masvidal, I have an offer for you right now. Five million dollar guarantee, plus percentage of Pay Per Event “, assured the boxer.

To accept Paul’s offer, the fighter must receive permission from the UFC to make the change to the ring.