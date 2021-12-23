Buffon reveals that he would like to play in Liga MX; Which team would you go to?

Editorial Mediotiempo

One of the best goalkeepers ever I would not see with bad eyes play on the MX League before hanging up the gloves, well Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus idol, does not rule out going through Mexico in the future.

Today Gigi Play with him Parma on the B series, after passing through Juventus and PSG; he is 43 years old, still performing like a decade ago and being a semester in Liga MX does not seem crazy.

Buffon’s ‘desire’ to play in Mexico

In an interview with TUDN, Gianluigi Buffon revealed that play on the Liga MX or MLS It may be a possibility for him in the short term, since he knows that he does not have much time left in activity and does not rule it out, so it could soon happen if a ‘condition’ is met: that Parma promoted to Serie A.

“They are experiences that I would like to have, I would not rule out playing in Mexico or the United States; after returning to Parma to Serie A, we will see what will happen, “he mentioned. Buffon.

The Italian goal did not give the name of any team of the Liga MX or MLS you would like to reach, however, focused on the North American league and Australia, revealed that would you like to be a technician as long as you are fluent in English.

“If I get to leave safely they will see the same person who enjoys life, I always get the positive. If you ask me what I have in mind for the future, I do not know if I will be a technician or a leader; I want to master English, be a leader in United States or Australia“, sentenced Gigi.

Gianluigi Buffon carries on active from nineteen ninety five, when he started his career in the Parma; happened to Juventus in 2001, was marked at PSG in 2018, I come back to the Vecchia Signora in 2019 and for this 2021 returned to its origins with the Parma, on the Series B.