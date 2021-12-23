Belly, legs and buttocks. They are the classic three problem areas for anyone looking to stay in shape and strengthen their body. It is not only an aesthetic question, but it is about pampering and taking care of our health.

It has been shown that regular physical activity helps prevent and control non-communicable diseases, such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes and various types of cancer, as recalled by the World Health Organization. It also helps prevent hypertension, maintain a healthy body weight, and can improve mental health, quality of life, and well-being.

In addition, the regular practice of sport helps us with several tasks: we eliminate fat, we reaffirm the tissues, we tighten the skin, we mold our figure and we improve our corporal harmony.

Abs: a lot of muscle to work

The abdominal area is a cavity of the human body. The abdominal muscles they atrophy easily, which can lead to belly laxity, back pain and injury. We can distinguish between three groups of muscles:

Muscles rectus abdominis. They extend vertically through the abdomen to the lower abdomen and are activated by flexing the waist.

Muscles external obliques. These allow torsion and lateral tilt of the trunk.

Muscles transverse. They run across the interior of the abdomen and participate in respiratory function, for example, they are noticed when coughing.

Burning fat and scoring abs is easier with these exercises

If we want to achieve a balanced posture, a good figure and mark abs, the solution is to exercise. And they are not worth excuses or flat days. We have to catch one routine and be constant.

First of all is heat properly. To carry out a balanced training, you have to prepare your muscles. If we do not temper our body, the energy will not be able to flow properly through the joints, muscles and organs.

Once the warm-up is over, we propose some exercises to work the abdominal area:

Side crunches

On the floor, we lie on the right side and extend our legs. Then we put our left hand on our hips and flex our right forearm to lift our torso. Next, we lift the pelvis off the ground. We raise and lower the pelvis with minimal movements. We repeat the exercise in sets of ten. We change sides and go back to the series.

Side crunches: greater difficulty

We lie down on one side again and extend our legs. We distribute the weight between the edge of the foot and the forearm. We hold the position for a moment. Then, we stretch the left leg. We raised it and lowered it several times. We repeat the exercise about ten times. Then we return to the starting position. Finally, we change sides and repeat the exercise.

Cross bike

We lie down on the floor, put our hands to our heads and stretch our legs. Once we take the position: we flex the torso diagonally towards the right side, at the same time we bend the right leg and bring the left elbow towards the right knee. Next, we do a diagonal bend to the left side and bring the left knee closer to the right elbow. We do the number of repetitions indicated above: ten.





