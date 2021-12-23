Busy Queens station to feature elevators

Rocio Boroche is on her way to work in Bushwick and, like every day, has to load her baby’s car on her long journey from the A train to the L train at Broadway Junction station in East New York.

“It is a bit difficult when you have to travel every day and you have to get your car down many stairs … It takes a lot, not only for me but for those who come in a wheelchair, with many things,” says Boroche.

And it is that this huge station that includes an underground train and two lines that pass through the heights, does not have any elevator.

That is why within the federal funds that will be invested in the city’s public transport, 15 million are destined to equip the station with access to people with disabilities.

“Right now it is a big problem because people who cannot walk, who are in a wheelchair cannot go to find the L, it is very uncomfortable for them, it is very complicated,” said one user.

The long stairs that separate line A from line L, was the reason why 7 elevators will be placed.

It is very common to see people carrying heavy boxes, or many elderly adults walking with a cane, like Angela Meneses, who went to see her doctor for back problems.

Meneses says that “Getting up, down and then waiting to go to work is a problem … You need an elevator to move”

This station is extremely busy, more than 100,000 passengers use it daily, especially because it connects with the JFK airport.

“I can not do much force with my knee, I understand and I go softer, a little softer,” said a passenger.

Not only will seven elevators be installed, but also ramps will be placed, escalators will be renovated and structural changes will be made, since the A, C, J, Z and L train run through here, connecting Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens.

This station is one of the 66 in which the MTA will implement accessibility for people with mobility problems within its 2020-2024 plan.