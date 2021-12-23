Deportivo Cali beat 1-2 at Tolima, after 1-1 in the first leg, and he was crowned champion of the second Colombian soccer tournament of the year.

Once the judge ended the game in Ibagué, the sugar fans went to ruana the capital of Valle del Cauca.

Cali, now yes, bet on a formula that he knows well, that of holding back and playing with the clock. Tolima opened up, was left with a single brand midfielder and refreshed the entire attack.

Cali fans celebrate the title.

And the game became cut, beyond a couple of scares without great consequences in the visiting area, among them, a play in which Caicedo was slow to finish off because he was looking for his best profile and allowed him to be left without vision of the goal.

Dudamel’s team was a fair champion, with an impressive campaign finish, with great confidence, with a lot of motivation and with a lot of category. For this reason, the capital of the Valley is already celebrating.