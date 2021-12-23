Camilo and Evaluna admit that they go to therapy together for the good of their marriage

Just a few months away from becoming a parent for the first time, Evaluna Montaner and Camilo Echeverry, in his most recent podcast appearance “En La Sala”, by Amazon Original, They took the opportunity to share details of chow they live the sweet expectation of their Indigo child, as well as how important mental health is to them, so much so that they have had to go to therapy together.

“I have a relationship with God life. Other than that, I feel that psychological support is super important. It is something that has worked a lot for me, and Cami too, it’s something we do together, “said the also Venezuelan singer.

For Efence This stage of change has been wonderful and she is grateful that her body has allowed her to move and do some shows with her husband.

“It has been wonderful. Now my belly is rising and I feel the air a little more limited, but the truth is that I have enjoyed everything very much. It has been a very beautiful experience because in each concert I realize in which songs Indigo moves the most, “explained Ricardo Montaner’s daughter.

Eva Luna been alert to care, symptoms, and mood swings that you have had during your pregnancy, to be treated immediately and not have complications in the future during delivery.

“I have realized how strong this rhythm is and how much personal care is needed … The body knows a lot and I think it is very important that you tune your ear,” he mentioned.

For his part, Camilo said he was excited to become a father and enjoys this new stage with his wife.

“I’ve never been so excited about anything in my life, never and that I am very emotional with all the things that I do. But this, especially, by the uncertainty of not knowing how it will happen has me mentally and spiritually busy “he declared.

Camilo and Evaluna share their secrets for a healthy relationship

At the end of the conversation, Eva Luna She took the opportunity to share with her husband Camilo the secret to having a successful marriage.

“Camilo and I support each other in everything and we do everything together. He is as passionate as I am in all my projects and I in his”, mentioned.

In the second season of the Amazon Original podcast “En La Sala” with Evaluna we will be able to listen to exclusive conversations with artists such as Sebastián Yatra, the Montaner brothers, Leslie Grace, Sofia Reyes and others.

Here you can see the conversation between Camilo and Evaluna: