Camilo and Evaluna Do they have marital problems? They take therapy

Recently, it has become known that the famous couple of Camilo and Eva Luna take therapy together, to which many assume they have some marital problems to so more than a year of married.

During a podcast, it was revealed that the famous singer Camilo and the actress Evaluna take therapy, since mental health is extremely important to them.

There is no doubt that a great stir was generated after it became known that Camilo and Evaluna are drinking therapy together and before the speculation of marital problems, in the same podcast where this news was released, Ricardo Montaner’s youngest daughter, clarified that it is solely for mental health.

It may interest you: Evaluna shares a tender photo of her belly How much it has grown!

The truth is that it is well known that the couple are highly believers in God and it is for that reason that they dedicate all their triumphs to him, even in the lyrics of the song where they announced the next arrival of their baby, they thanked this blessing in their lives.

After announcing your pregnancy, the couple released their baby’s name, and confessed that it was also inspired by their religious beliefs, as they seek to have the best for their first child.

This is how Evaluna explained that she has a relationship with God and that it has helped her a lot to have a good marriage with Camilo, with whom she has been between courtship and marriage for almost 10 years and the truth is that therapy helps them get along.

It’s something that has worked a lot for me, and Cami too, it’s something we do together ”.

She also said that she is grateful to her psychologist because he helps her a lot and makes her reflect, which has influenced her character; the couple relies on everything and that is key to their good relationship.

These statements were released and went viral as well as the emotional reaction of the family when they found out about the pregnancy that was highly desired and expected by all.

It should be noted that they met in 2014, however, at that time they both had a partner, so nothing happened.

However, the love affair was between them; later they began to have contact until they reached a romantic relationship.

As you may remember, the wedding of Camilo and Evaluna Montaner was one of the most beautiful that the entire internet has seen, since in addition to being highly anticipated, the proposal for a hand also aroused a lot of interest from users and of which we gave to know all the details.