Carlos Reinoso marked Santiago Solari where Diego Valdés should play

With the departure of Sebastian Cordova consummated, it is likely that the offensive functioning of the Eagles of America, fall on the backs of Diego Valdes, who, for the moment, is the only reinforcement of the Santiago Solari. In what position should I play? Carlos Reinoso He already shared his opinion about it.

“Of course, he is a great player and such a player is always welcome at America club. Let’s hope it goes very well, because when it goes well Valdes it will go well for everyone America and you will have a better chance of being a champion. What for thousands is unknown is where he will play. Usually sir Solari he plays with a forward and, if he plays behind that forward, I think he will have a good chance of doing very well “, the Chilean commented.

Likewise, in the conversation he had with RECORD, Carlos Reinoso noted what characteristic it should have Diego Valdes to achieve the success: “I am very pleased that you have reached the America, a boy who also started as a server in Audax Italiano, hopefully he does very well because the America It is, for me, the best team in Latin America and you have to have a lot of personality, because football is not only about running, but about putting talent at the service of the team. “

To close, the former soccer player and coach of the institution cream blue, related the arrival of his fellow countryman to the shortcomings shown in the second semester by the cast of the Indiecito: “I don’t know in what position they are going to use him, because supposedly what America needs is a player from the right on the outside.”

Carlos Reinoso supported Sebastián Córdova before his departure from Club América

Just like he did when he checked out Sebastian Cordova of America club It was just a rumor Carlos Reinoso returned to support the player before the officialization of his arrival in Tigers: “They told me that Cordova wanted to leave and I do not think anyone wants to leave America, but he had very few minutes and he kind of lost his confidence, but I love how he plays Cordova”.