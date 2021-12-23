Carmen Salinas: her daughter says what will happen to her ashes and the inheritance

Carmen Salinas placeholder image She passed away on December 9 after being hospitalized for nearly a month. However, his passing was overshadowed by the death of Vicente Fernández, which left on December 12.

But his friends, family and fans have mourned his death and did not hesitate to ask him tributes and masses to the interpreter of “La Corcholata”. At one of these masses, the press questioned the daughter of the former deputy about what will happen to the inheritance and the ashes of the former producer of “Aventurera.”

Maria Eugenia Plascencia revealed that they have not cared about her mother’s inheritance. Let us remember that both the daughter and the nephew of Doña Carmelita have been united since the artist fell ill until her death, showing that his concern at all times has been Mrs. Salinas.

“I have not thought about any of that, because for me it is a respect for my mother with the novenario and all this, because it is horrible from the beginning to be thinking about these things, everything must be fixed and they will find out in time, right now there is no (specific) date, “he explained.

In the interview, the daughter of Carmen Salinas confessed that until December 26 the ashes of his mother will be in the living room of his house to later take her to his eternal rest in the Spanish Pantheon, where Pedrito Plascencia, son of Carmelita, rests. This was the wish of the recently deceased.

“Right now we are going to have it for a few more days, on Sunday we will take her to the family crypt, so that she is already there resting with my little brother and all the relatives who are there ”, he explained.

Gustavo Briones, the artist’s nephew, assured that Carmen Salinas left pending projects to be presented to the public. “There is a date of the film by Eugenio Derbez, I can’t say it myself, and there are two more films, one that she filmed in Cochabamba, Bolivia, and one that she has canned, called ‘The Four Maras’, showing that the actress will continue to be remembered from the screen.