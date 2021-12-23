Case Closed: this is what Dr. Polo will do at Christmas

The TV host and lawyer, Ana Maria Polo 62, achieved fame throughout Latin America thanks to his program Case closed which aired for 18 years on the Telemundo network and had repetitions on air channels in the region.

Ana Maria Polo. Source: Terra file

The last program that Ana Maria Polo recorded for Caso Cerrado was in December 2019 when the pandemic began to appear. After that stage, he took a break and dedicated himself to enjoying his home and his affections as well as maintaining contact with his fans through social networks.

Just this year Ana Maria Polo He premiered a new program on the Omega XL channel in Spanish and is called ‘Dra. Polo Investiga ‘but in the same way continues to dedicate his time to special moments such as Christmas. For this weekend, Dr. Polo has everything ready.

Ana María Polo’s Christmas tree. Source: instagram @anapolotv

Was the same Ana Maria Polo, who showed in the social network of the little camera how he prepares for Christmas Eve and showed at first the huge Christmas tree that he set up in his living room. “Hello friends! Christmas has already arrived at my house. I really enjoy decorating my tree and each ornament has its meaning. Tell me how you decorate it if you have that tradition. Happy start of the holidays for everyone. I love you!” the lawyer a few days ago.

Ana María Polo’s Christmas table. Source: instagram @anapolotv

After Ana Maria Polo He showed how it will be a Christmas table that he will share with his inner circle, and next to the photo he wrote: “Rehearsing for Christmas Eve.” On the table are large round plates with colorful decorations, fine glasses, silverware, and flower arrangements.