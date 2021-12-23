CDC reduces isolation time for covid-19 positive health workers

With omicron “not everything is bad,” says researcher 4:23

(CNN) –– The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released an updated guide for healthcare workers who test positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. As indicated, these personnel can return to work after seven days if they are asymptomatic and test negative.

“That isolation time can be further shortened if there is a staff shortage,” the CDC said in a statement, citing cases that are on the rise due to the omicron variant.

In a statement, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, “Our goal is to keep healthcare personnel and patients safe. And to address and prevent undue strain on our healthcare facilities.”

The agency also specified that healthcare workers do not need to go into quarantine “after high-risk exposures” if they have received all recommended vaccinations, including a booster dose. (The quarantine applies to people who have been exposed to the virus, but have not yet been diagnosed with a contagion).

The CDC emphasized that the new guidelines are not extended to the general public and only apply to healthcare workers.

“CDC continues to evaluate isolation and quarantine recommendations for the general population as we learn about the omicron variant and will update the public as appropriate,” the agency noted.