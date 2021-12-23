Chayanne’s new project that surprised everyone

Recently the singer, dancer and actor Chayanne, shared a video on his official Instagram account in which he is seen displaying all his acting talent, this time the artist works as an actor, but nevertheless it is not precisely his own image that is main character of the movie.

With more than 30 years of professional career, Chayanne He has delighted us through time with his unforgettable catchy songs like “Torero” or “Salomé” and with the most romantic hits such as “Atado a tu amor”; also with great acting moments starring for example “Baila with me” with Vanesa Williams. The singer has proven to be an integral and very complete artist, for once again he surprised everyone when he shared a video on his official Instagram account where he is seen doing dubbing for an animated film.

In this opportunity Chayanne stars in dubbing the movie “Sing 2: Come and sing again”; where the Puerto Rican embodies the voice of Clay Calloway, an angry and grumpy character whose story is that of a frustrated lion who regains his dream of singing.

The Puerto Rican always reinvents himself by setting new challenges and goals. This is how today he gives us all his endearing performance as the soul and voice of such a tender character from an animated film.

Source: Instagram Chayanne

Expectations are high and there are already many fans who are eagerly awaiting their idol’s movie Chayanne. Young and old will be able to enjoy the premiere on December 25 in theaters. There they will be able to delight in the voice of the beloved singer who never gives up and continues forward, like the character he embodies, shows us that despite everything, you always have to keep working for your dreams.