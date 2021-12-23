Chayanne’s new project that surprised everyone

Admin 24 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 30 Views

Recently the singer, dancer and actor Chayanne, shared a video on his official Instagram account in which he is seen displaying all his acting talent, this time the artist works as an actor, but nevertheless it is not precisely his own image that is main character of the movie.

With more than 30 years of professional career, Chayanne He has delighted us through time with his unforgettable catchy songs like “Torero” or “Salomé” and with the most romantic hits such as “Atado a tu amor”; also with great acting moments starring for example “Baila with me” with Vanesa Williams. The singer has proven to be an integral and very complete artist, for once again he surprised everyone when he shared a video on his official Instagram account where he is seen doing dubbing for an animated film.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

This is what is known about the inheritance of Carmen Salinas

This Christmas will be very hard for the family of the first actress Carmen Salinas, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved