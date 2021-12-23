Checo Pérez surpasses Verstappen in Red Bull thanks to this 2021 record

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.22.2021 12:48:20





The 2021 campaign of the Formula 1 came to an end with a screaming triumph of Max verstappen about Lewis hamilton, which happened just in the last lap of the season. Well, once finished, some information about the drivers was released and their respective teams, where it turned out that the Mexican Sergio “Checo” Pérez was decisive in one of them.

And it is that the tapatío of Red bull racing surprised by being one of the drivers who spent the least amount of money for his team, being very powerful below those that had to be invested in his partner Max verstappen.

It should be remembered that throughout the season, Checo Pérez only had to abandon a race three times for incidents on the track, although the expenses for the repair of its RB16B were one of the lowest among the 20 pilots who make up the Formula 1.

Red bull had to intervene in the repairs of the Mexican car a total of 939 thousand euros, according to the figures that “Sky Sports” gathered to prepare the ranking; figure that is minimal when compared with the 3 million 889 thousand euros that they spent on Max Verstappen.

This meant that Checo Pérez ranked as the sixth driver out of a total of 20 who spent the least in the season of the Great Circus of 2021.

The most expensive pilots

Mick schumacher, of the team Haas, was the one that represented the most expenses with a total of 4 million 212 thousand 500 euros; second place went to Charles Leclercby Ferrari. The pilot that required the least investment for its repairs was Esteban Ocon, from Alpine, with 280 thousand euros.