China overtakes the West and starts the world’s first nuclear mini-reactor

The China Nuclear Energy Association has just announced the commissioning of a 200 megawatt Small Modular Reactor (SMR) that is already supplying power to the country’s electricity grid. The Chinese SMR is the first in the world with its capacity to be operational and it is ahead of other countries such as the US, Russia and the United Kingdom that are also betting on this type of technology.

Located in Shidao Bay in eastern Shandong province, the new reactor of the state-owned Chinese company Huaneng Group is capable of generating 200 megawatts of power and its size is much smaller than traditional reactors. According to Bloomberg, the Chinese SMR would be one-fifth the size of the Hualong One, the first reactor design made in China. Their small size and modular design make SMRs faster to build and easier to operate, significantly reducing their cost.

This modular reactor has a high temperature stone bed that is gas cooled. Instead of heating water, Chinese SMR heats helium to produce energy And, unlike the Fukushima reactor, it is designed to shut down in the event of a malfunction.

The interior of the Chinese SMR. (China Huaneng Group)

China is currently testing a second SMR reactor as a preliminary step to connecting it together with the previous one to the electricity grid. According to the statement from the China Nuclear Energy Association, This dual reactor will be in full commercial operation in the middle of next year.

China: New World Nuclear Power

China’s commitment to nuclear energy is clear. It is estimated that the Asian country will invest about 400 billion euros in building at least 150 new reactors over the next 15 years, more than the rest of the world has built in the last 35. In this way, the Asian country would overtake the US and would become the world’s first nuclear power generator.

The president of the Chinese state company General Nuclear Power Corp. described that the objective of the Asian country is get 200 gigawatts of this type of energy by 2035. This, according to him, would be enough to supply more than a dozen cities the size of Beijing.





Nuclear power is the only source of energy with specific objectives in mind, although the Government of Xi Jinping also talks about other renewable energy sources to make the Chinese economy have neutral carbon emissions by the middle of this century.

Russia also continues to bet on nuclear energy and SMRs. In fact, one of his designs carries two of these reactors of 35 megawatts each aboard the Akademik Lomonosov, a ship docked off the Russian city of Pevek, in the Arctic. This prototype has encouraged them to develop this type of technology and they have announced that by 2024 it will have ready a 50 megawatt SMR.

The Akademik Lomonosov carries two small reactors of 35 megawatts each. (Reuters / Maxim Shemetov)

As China and Russia start to get the most out of their SMRs, those in the US are still in the development phase. The Biden Administration launched a program last April designed to support energy innovation and SMR deployment. The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission has approved an SMR design for the first time. It is the one from the Nuscale company, which is already beginning to be sold all over the world. Another company working to develop these types of reactors is Natrium, which is funded by billionaires Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, among others.

British SMRs could go live in a decade. (Rolls-Royce SMR)

Nuscale will be precisely the one to build the first SMR in Europe. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced the agreement together with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry during the last COP26 conference. The Romanian government’s plan is to create by 2028 a power plant consisting of a set of six SMRs. Meanwhile, as we reported here yesterday, the United Kingdom has announced, through the Rolls-Royce SMR consortium, its plans for the construction of 16 of these mini-reactors nationwide, the first of which could go into operation in 2031.

In the rest of Europe there is still a heated debate on the suitability of this type of technology. After the summit of Heads of State and Government of the 27 of last week, Brussels announced yesterday that it is postponing to 2022 the decision on whether to classify nuclear energy as a green investment. In favor of nuclear power are France – a great defender of this type of energy source -, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, Croatia or Bulgaria. Against, nations such as Spain, Germany, Luxembourg, Austria or Denmark are positioned. Spain, in fact, plans to close the last of its seven nuclear plants in 2035.