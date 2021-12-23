Chivas already has the goalkeeper who will take the place of Toño Rodríguez

The Club Guadalajara he was left without one of his goalkeepers for the 2022 Clausura Tournament, as José Antonio Rodríguez emigrated to the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro and before the refusal to sign a new goalkeeper, the leadership has in mind to give an opportunity to Jose Raúl Rangel and raise him to the first team in view of the good performances he has had with him Tapatío in the Expansion League.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

A few days ago the departure of Toño Rodríguez, after the bad campaign he had with the Sacred Herd in the Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 Tournament, where he lost ownership from Matchday 6 after the defeat they suffered against León, as a result of this Raúl Gudiño took charge of the three rojiblancos posts and the level of Pepe Toño He came down not only as a substitute, as he also suffered an injury that left him out of any possibility of playing in the last duels of the season.

Who is José Raúl Rangel?

The young goalkeeper was born in Zapotlán el Grande, in the State of Jalisco 21 years ago and began in the quarry of Chivas from the Third Division standing out for their great qualities not only under the three posts, it also has an important game with the feet that is very difficult to find in today’s football.

He debuted with Tapatío at age 20 on Date 5 of the 2020 Guard1anes Tournament in the 3-0 triumph and from then on he has performed good performances that led him to be considered in the preseason prior to the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021 under the command of Victor Manuel Vucetich with the first team, but has not managed to debut in Liga MX.

It is expected that for the 2022 Clausura Tournament, the “Tala”, nickname that was given by the resemblance with Alfredo Talavera, also emerged from Chivas, becomes one of the competitions for Raúl Gudiño, at least on the bench, since Miguel Jiménez is also with the first team, another of the goalkeepers who has remained as an rojiblanco since the time of Matías Matías.