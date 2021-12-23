Chivas de Guadalajara beat Mineros in their second preseason match

Negotiations between Chivas Y Blue Cross They continue at a snail’s pace for the barter they star Uriel antuna Y Roberto Alvarado. Until the official announcement is made -which was stipulated for this week-, the ‘Brujo’ took the field as a starter in the second preseason game for the Flock.

And is that Michel Leaño He did not want to miss the opportunity to give minutes to one of the most talented footballers of the entire squad despite the fact that his hours at the club are counted. Alejandro mayorga, who will also join the ranks of the cement producers, accompanied Antuna and the rest of his teammates in the starting eleven.

Chivas won 3-1 a Zacatecas miners in what was his second preseason presentation. Days ago 8-0 was dispatched without contemplation to Colima in what was the closure of activities in the town of Barra de Navidad.

Raúl Gudiño; Alejandro Mayorga, Antonio Briseño, Hiram Mier, Jesús Sánchez; Jesús Molina, Fernando Beltrán, Jesús Angulo; Cristian Calderón, Uriel Antuna and César Huerta were the eleven chosen by Leaño in this second friendly match for a new Liga MX tournament.

Jesús Angulo, Jesús Molina and Chicote Calderón were in charge of scoring the three rojiblancos goals in a duel that took place at the Carlos Vega Villalba Stadium. In both games Chivas has left good feelings, however, the fans and the coaching staff continue to get anxious due to the lack of reinforcements.