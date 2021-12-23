Chivas frames the tribute to ‘Maestro’ Galindo with a victory over Mineros

Zacatecas, Zacatecas.- The Chivas They provided a very good football display in their second preseason game heading to the 2022 Closing Tournament by beating the Miners 1-3 at the Carlos Vega Villalba Stadium, to frame a well-deserved tribute to the best soccer player born in this entity, the idol red and white Benjamin Galindo Marentes, the ‘Teacher’ from Tierra Blanca.

The Guadalajara He assumed the leading role from the first minutes of the match, he sought to recover the ball through high pressure, although in an oversight Mineros put the door in danger red and white at 8 ‘with a shot by Jesús Henestrosa, who was covered by Raúl Gudiño with a spectacular save. Three minutes later, the Flock gave his first warning on a play of Jesus Angulo, who gave the ball to Cristian Calderon, but ‘Chicote’ he finished off to the side.

The tapatia squad He continued decisively to the front and in an advance on the right the ball reached him in the area to ‘Canelo’, who pulled the trigger with a left foot, but goalkeeper Oscar González rejected with a shot to his right. But nevertheless, Angle It didn’t take long for him to remove his thorn and at 23 ‘he got the first goal of the afternoon by finishing off a diagonal pass from the left. Calderon. The local team tried to respond immediately with a shot from Ismael Blanco, but the ball passed to one side; henceforth the control of the game was Chivas.

The team led by Marcelo michel increased the difference to 29 ‘, when ‘Chicote’ took a corner kick that was well used by Jesus Molina to send the ball to the nets, while at 37 ‘ Cristian Calderon scored the 3-0 with a shot in the area to pass from Cesar Huerta. At the break of the meeting, the tribute was paid to Benjamin Galindo, who received the ovation of the fans and the players rojiblancos, for his brilliant career.

For the second half there was a complete change in the 11 of Chiverío, but not in the proposal and at 51 ‘he was about to extend his advantage, when Luis Olivas stole the round and enabled Alexis vega, who finished off right with the inside, but the goalkeeper managed to deflect one hand and the ball ended up crashing at the base of the right post. The tapatío painting He did not give up the attack at any time, but despite having control of the actions and some approaches in the final minutes, he could not expand the account, while the locals discounted at 89 ‘through Luis Hernández. Following this commitment, the Flock return to Guadalajara to have a 3-day break for the holidays and will return to training on Sunday, December 26.

Miners 1-3 Chivas

(Luis Hernández 89 ‘)

(Jesús Angulo 23 ‘, Jesús Molina 29’ and Cristian Calderón 37 ‘)

Referee: Maximiliano Quintero

Carlos Vega Villalba Stadium

1st Half Lineups:

– Miners: 35 Oscar González, 17 Ismael Robles, 24 Horacio Torres, 4 Diego Campillo, 3 Ernesto Monreal (AM 17 ‘), 6 Fernando Plascencia, 10 Christian Blanco, 58 Johan Rodríguez, 34 Jesús Henestrosa, 11 Jonathan Vega and 7 Héctor Mascorro.

DT Alexis Moreno

– Guadalajara: 1 Raúl Gudiño, 17 Jesús Sánchez, 14 Antonio Briseño, 21 Hiram Mier, 2 Alejandro Mayorga, 5 Jesús Molina, 20 Fernando Beltrán, 19 Jesús Angulo, 7 Uriel Antuna, 26 Cristian Calderón and 6 César Huerta.

DT Marcelo Michel

Lineups 2nd Half:

– Guadalajara: 23 Miguel Jiménez, 33 Carlos Cisneros, 15 Luis Olivas, 3 Gilberto Sepúlveda, 16 Miguel Ponce, 30 Sergio Flores, 29 Eduardo Torres, 34 Sebastián Pérez Bouquet (18 Ronaldo Cisneros 82 ‘), 11 Isaac Brizuela, 10 Alexis Vega and 9 Ángel Zaldívar.

DT Marcelo Michel.