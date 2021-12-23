Cities around the world cancel New Year’s Eve events

Rome, London, Lisbon, Paris and Rio de Janeiro, among many other cities, will have one element in common during New Year’s Eve: none of them will allow massive events.

The rapid advance of the variant omicron of COVID-19 It has led the governments of countless countries around the world to take decisive measures in order to stop the massive infections of their citizens. This includes the cancellation of all types of mass events that take place in the coming weeks, especially the Farewell of the Year.

Learn about the countries that have already confirmed the suspension of activities for this December 31:

Portugal

Several cities in Portugal, including Port Y Lisbon, have announced that they are canceling the large outdoor events scheduled for December 31, with the aim of stopping the advance of the fifth wave of coronavirus in the country. For their part, cities like Braga, Nazaré or Albufeira They have joined this initiative, which will include the suspension of outdoor events such as concerts or fireworks, a phenomenon that already occurred last year to avoid concentrations in the streets. In Lisbon the concerts scheduled for New Year’s Eve were canceled and the launch of the fireworks is in danger, although the official announcement will be made in the coming days.

England

An event planned for New Years Eve in London has been canceled due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, tweeted the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, last Monday. “Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our ‘New Years Eve’ event in Trafalgar Square,” said Khan’s verified account tweet. “The safety of all Londoners must come first.” In place of this, a special program will air at midnight on BBC One, Khan said.

France

The town hall of Paris He argued last Saturday that he banned fireworks and concerts planned in the Elysian Fields in end of the year. “Given the worsening of the pandemic and the new government announcements, the Paris city council regrets having to cancel all the festivities planned for the Champs Elysees on December 31,” the government entity declared in a press release. “There will be no fireworks and DJs unfortunately will not be able to play this year,” he added.

In addition, Jean Castex, Prime Minister of France, on Friday asked municipalities to refrain from holding concerts and launching fireworks on the night of December 31, during which the consumption of alcohol will be prohibited on French public roads.

U.S

In the United States, cancellations have already begun. For example, a New Years Eve party at Grand Park in The Angels It will no longer host anyone, becoming a remote activity, as announced by the organizers, who also let people know about the cancellation of the LA County Holiday Celebration concert, which this year would celebrate its 62nd edition.

In SeattleFor the second year in a row, the Space Needle will also not have a presence of people on New Year’s Eve, but a video of fireworks will be broadcast live that can be seen from home, reported the Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

In the city of New York, all presentations of “Christmas Spectacular” by the Rockettes, at Radio City Music Hall, they were canceled as of Friday. In the same way, the television network Fox announced that it canceled the show ‘Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022 ′ farewell to the year that was scheduled to broadcast from Times Square, New York, with presenters Ken Jeong and Joel McHale.

Brazil

The city of Rio de Janeiro decided to suspend its massive New Year’s party before the arrival of the omicron variant of coronavirus in Brazil, a measure taken by most of the country’s capitals. “In this way, we are going to cancel the official celebration of the New Year’s party in Rio,” Eduardo Paes, mayor of the city, announced this Saturday on Twitter. The politician indicated that he made “with sadness” the decision to cancel the traditional festivities with music and fireworks, which each year gather about three million people on Copacabana beach, as he did not have “the guarantee of the health authorities.” .

Last friday was Sao Paulo, the most populous city in Brazil, the one that canceled the Old Year celebrations, which bring together two million people on the iconic Paulista Avenue. On the other hand, in total over 20 major cities, such as Brasilia Y savior, made the same decision, which entails great economic losses.

Holland

The municipality of Amsterdam has canceled this Monday all the New Year’s Eve celebrations organized by the mayor’s office, including the fireworks displays. The mayor Femke Halsema, decided to suppress both the central celebration in Museumplein, where the national countdown to the start of the new year is called, as well as the different musical shows and fireworks in the different districts of the city.

“Due to the rapid increase in the number of infections and hospital admissions, and the additional restrictions, the outlook is grim. Since it is very uncertain how things will go, and we already have to make significant investments for these shows, it is not responsible to continue with the preparations, ”argued the city council.

Germany

Germany will impose strict contact restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 from December 28 and will ban New Year’s Eve gatherings, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Tuesday. That means there will be no fireworks in Berlin, the capital, nor in other large cities such as Munich Y Frankfurt. Starting Dec. 28, a maximum of 10 people will be allowed to gather in groups, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not, Scholz said.

Scotland

Public New Year’s Eve celebrations in Scotland, including in the capital Edinburgh, will be canceled, Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Tuesday. In a statement, Sturgeon explained the details of post-Christmas restrictions on big events to curb the spread of omicron. The policy said the move “will also unfortunately mean that large-scale Hogmanay celebrations, including the one planned here in our capital city, will not take place. I know how disappointing this will be for those who are looking forward to these events, ”he explained.

Italy

In Italy there are many cities that have canceled their celebrations. For example, Rome is among several cities that have decided to cancel the festivities due to COVID-19 health concerns. This year there will be no annual Christmas market in Piazza Navona and the New Year’s Eve concert at the Circo Massimo stadium in Rome has also been canceled.

On the other hand, all the Campania region It will be closed for New Year’s Eve, according to an order approved by the region’s president, Vincenzo De Luca. The rules prohibit public events in plazas throughout the region from December 23 through January 1. Therefore, there will also be no parties in the famous main square of the island of Capri, the “piazzetta”, which is usually adorned with lights and parties at midnight. Naples it is also affected by this order. This means that “it is forbidden to hold events, parties or other demonstrations that may lead to crowds”, according to the regulation signed by De Luca.

For its part, in Verona New Year’s Eve celebrations were canceled in Piazza Bra, while authorities reportedly began reimbursing the roughly 200 people who had already signed up for the “Together on New Year’s Eve” event.

In the same way, the city of Milan, capital of Lombardy, has suspended all the New Year’s Eve parties in its squares. According to the mayor of Milan, Beppe Sala, the city has “already limited” events and celebrations for New Year’s Eve “at the same time that it sends warning signals,” according to the Corriere Della Sera of Milan.

Likewise, a New Year’s Eve celebration was also canceled in Piazza Maggiore in Bologna and in the broader Emilia-Romagna region, other cities have also suspended their regular celebrations. Parma Y Reggio emilia they have concluded their plans for New Year’s Eve celebrations in the main squares, while Rimini has decided not to perform their traditional festive music concert, “Concertone”.