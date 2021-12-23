City College professor finds $ 180,000 cash donation in box from anonymous sender – Telemundo New York (47)

An unsigned letter, a fake sender, and a cardboard box full of cash.

That’s what a teacher of City College of New York found in his office in September after returning to teaching in person this semester. Vinod Menon, the chair of the Physics Department at the University of Harlem, was going through a pile of office mail that had accumulated since he had been working remotely. That’s when he found a rather ramshackle box with a November 10, 2020 postmark.

The box was not addressed to anyone in particular, just the chairman of the CCNY Physics Department. When he opened the box, there was more cash inside than Menon had ever seen: $ 180,000 in stacks of $ 50 and $ 100 bills.

“I’ve never seen this kind of money in real life in the form of cash,” Menon told CNN. “I’ve never seen it except in movies, so yeah, it was in shock and I didn’t know how to react. “

Along with all the cash was a note, which included some alleged details about the sender, as well as instructions on how the money should be spent. The anonymous submitter stated that they graduated from CCNY “long ago”, specializing in physics and mathematics. The sender requested that the money go to any “deserving third- and fourth-year physics graduates from the Department who are also doubling their math majors and who need financial support to continue their studies.”

The anonymous submitter went on to share that they went to CCNY after attending Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan, and later earned a master’s and doctorate as part of a “long, productive, and immensely rewarding scientific career for me.”

The university had no record of the name found in the return address after they graduated from school. While the package’s return address led to an actual address in Pensacola, Florida, it did not lead to anyone related to the donation, the New York Times reported.

“It was a total shock. I know a lot of academics and I had never heard of something like this,” Menon told the New York Times. “I didn’t know if the university accepted cash, so I didn’t know if they would keep it.”

The school had to make a decision as to what to do with the money, and after checking with police and FBI officials to make sure it wasn’t linked to any criminal activity, CUNY’s board of trustees happily voted to accept. the gift.

CUNY Board of Trustees Chairman William C. Thompson said at the December 13 meeting that it was “absolutely staggering, $ 180,000 in cash in a box.” Thompson asked CUNY Chancellor Felix V. Matos Rodríguez if this was the first time this type of donation had been made.

“Clearly in a box, I think it’s a novelty,” Rodriguez replied. Another board member said the school should tan the box and place it in a display case.

Menon said the generous donation would be used to fund two full scholarships each year for the next 10 years.

“Seeing the money was a shock. Reading the letter really made me proud and happy to belong to this institution, which really made a difference in that person’s life,” Menon told CNN.