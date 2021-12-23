Cody Bellinger and Dodgers agree one-year contract $ 17 million

First baseman and outfielder (outfielder) Cody bellinger and the Dodgers Los Angeles agreed to a contract of a year and $ 17 million to avoid arbitration before the major league lockout.

Now Bellinger will make $ 900,000 more than last year.

The deal is done a long time ago. It was just not reported yet according to Jeff Passan as well.

Bellinger hit .165 / .240 / .302 in a tough 2021, but was excellent in the postseason.

Cody Bellinger might not be admitted, but he will return to the Dodgers.

Bellinger will become a free agent after the 2023 season.

