Conmebol made official the schedules for the duels against Colombia and Ecuador

Official. Conmebol resolved the doubt of millions of fans and announced each of the schedules for the date 15 and 16 of the Qualifying Qatar 2022. In the case of Peruvian SelectionThe key duels against the squads of Colombia and Ecuador were more than confirmed.

For Colombia vs. Peru to be played in Barranquilla, Conmebol made it clear that the match was scheduled for the Friday, January 28 at 4:00 p.m. from Bogotá and Lima. Likewise, he confirmed the rest of the matches corresponding to matchday 15:

Ecuador vs. Brazil – January 27 (4:00 p.m.)

Paraguay vs. Uruguay – January 27 (8:00 p.m.)

Chile vs. Argentina – January 27 (9:15 p.m.)

Venezuela vs. Bolivia – January 28 (6:00 p.m.)

Followed by this, the Peruvian Selection will have to return home to receive the complicated Ecuador, who previously will face Brazil and could secure their final pass to the Qatar World Cup 2022. The match between Peru vs. Ecuador was scheduled for the Tuesday, February 1 at 21:00 local hours.

The other commitments were scheduled as follows:

Bolivia vs. Chile – February 1 (4:00 p.m.)

Uruguay vs. Venezuela – February 1 (8:00 p.m.)

Argentina vs. Colombia – February 1 (8:30 p.m.)

Brazil vs. Paraguay – February 1 (9:30 p.m.)

In this way, the Peruvian National Team, led by Ricardo Gareca, will already begin to work with the stipulated dates and thus be able to arrive in optimal conditions for the qualifying matches.

