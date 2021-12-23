Contract for objectives and that play as formed in Mexico

Jonathan dos Santos signed for two years with America, with a lower salary than he received at Galaxy and it will be sought that he does not occupy a position in the NFM

Midfielder Jonathan dos Santos became America’s new player on Thursday, making him the third footballer in his family’s lineage to defend the azulcrema jersey.

Once he successfully passed the medical examination and signed his contract, dos Santos was officially announced by America. through a statement on their social networks.

Jonathan dos Santos @America club

A source from the club confirmed to ESPN that dos Santos signed a two-year contract with the Eagles, with a salary less than the 2 million dollars a year he received in 2021 with the LA Galaxy., although the informant preferred not to mention the amount of Jonathan’s salary at Club América.

Two sources consulted by ESPN assured this medium that the youngest of the Dos Santos brothers and the América board reached a definitive agreement on Wednesday, but the medical examinations and the signing of the contract were missing to become official, so the announcement was made until this Thursday.

The also ex-footballer of the Barcelona Y Villarreal, who arrives as a free player after a five-year stint at the Galaxy, agreed with the president of América, Santiago Baños, the terms of his contract, salary, bonuses for objectives and commissions to his representative.

In fact, America’s board of directors has already started the corresponding procedures before the MX League to register Dos Santos as a player trained in Mexico (FM), and that he does not occupy a position as a foreigner or Not Trained in Mexico (NFM), as he did in 2019 when he signed his brother Giovani.

At 31 years old, ‘Jona’ will be the third in his family to play for América, just six months after his brother Giovani left after completing a two-year stint with the Azulcrema team., while their father, Zizinho, who died at the end of last July, played in the eighties with the team.

Jonathan dos Santos is the second reinforcement of America for the Clausura 2022, after the definitive purchase of the Chilean steering wheel Diego Valdes.