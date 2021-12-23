“Coomeva prepaid medicine will open a medical center per month during 2022”



Coomeva Prepaid medicine It is working on an ambitious expansion plan for 2022, with which it will complete 12 new medical centers in different cities of the country. The company’s general manager, Marco Montes Martínez, stressed that they hope to support the decongestion of the health system and allow easy access for their patients.

How did they cope with the recovery, were there changes in user behavior?

It was a year with many difficulties, so far this year people returned to use the health services, taking their exams, there was even a damming and that caused the spending on health in the last semester to increase significantly.

What is the waiting time for patients currently?

We have 6,000 specialists, which is a good number, and we handle about 100 specialties, there are some that are handled with appointments lasting two to four days, but there are also subspecialties in which in Colombia there is a lack of volume of specialists and there is a tighter schedule.

How is the opening of new medical centers progressing?

This year, we managed to open a medical center in Cartagena, but we are already working on deliveries to Bogotá, Barranquilla, Pereira, Cali, among others. The investment is of more than $ 22,000 million in this project. We did the math and we have to be close to one medical center per month in 2022.

What is the objective of this expansion plan?

We are focusing on creating comprehensive medical models with these new centers, in which patients will be able to access exams, imaging, and even undergo minor procedures, and this will be a differential in prepaid medicine, which will also help Decongest the emergency network in the country and reduce waiting times for users.

Do you hope to increase the number of patients?

The main component of the centers is to give current users access to faster care, to offer a better health model, due to this process, new patients will surely arrive. We are betting on a growth close to 6%. We currently have about 348,000 users.

Will the cost of prepaid medicine increase?

The idea is that this will not cost the user more. What you are going to achieve, after this expansion plan, is better care and the opportunity to access the best specialists and clinics in the country.

How many jobs do they create and how much will the number increase?

For our expansion process we will need personnel, we will directly generate 271 jobs for the company, in addition to additional and indirect positions during the works, which also contribute to the recovery.

What is the balance of the covid vaccination?

In our users we have found a lot of interest in the subject of vaccination and we follow the process with our strategic allies. Significant progress has been made with consistency and conscious patients.

Do you keep telemedicine? What is the balance?

During the pandemic, telemedicine was an important solution, many people learned and began to use it, and today for convenience it continues to do so. Currently, about 10% of our care, despite already having the entire network open, is by telemedicine, it should be a higher percentage, but before the pandemic it did not exceed 1%.

We hope to continue growing in this model by at least 5% more during the next year, with which we will continue to strengthen it with new software and new technologies.