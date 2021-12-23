Covid-19 cases skyrocket in Rikers Island and other New York jails | Univision 41 New York WXTV

The positivity rate among incarcerated people more than tripled in the last week (from 4.8% to 17% in seven days). By comparison, the positivity rate among city residents is 11.2%, according to outgoing Corrections Department Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi.
“The risks to the human beings in our custody are at a crisis level,” said Schiraldi, adding that the prison population was facing “a level of risk of covid equal to or greater now than at the beginning of the pandemic.”
According to reports, less than half of the prison population is vaccinated (about 38%) and some 16 prisoners have already died of the virus this year.
By comparison, 71% of city residents are fully vaccinated.
Schiraldi appealed to legal aid groups for help in release more inmates. “I implore you to ask the courts to equally consider all available options to reduce the number of individuals in our jail,” he said.
Public defender organizations shared Schiraldi’s petition on Wednesday, calling the matter a “humanitarian crisis.”
No more visits in person
The New York City Department of Corrections (DOC) announced that it will temporarily suspend visits at Rikers and the other prisons due to the spike in covid-19.
Meanwhile, about 85% of the uniformed staff in the city’s jails have received at least one dose.
The DOC says congregational programs and services, including religious services, are also suspended.
Online visits will be offered five days a week in lieu of in-person visits.
New York City has seen an increase in COVID cases, with nearly 11,000 new positive cases as of Wednesday morning, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.
