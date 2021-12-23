Cruz Azul comes back and takes the triumph of Pachuca in their second pre-season friendly

The second pre-season friendly that Cruz Azul planned, facing the Closing tournament 2022, was played this Thursday, December 23. Right before a couple of days off for Christmas, the celestial ones traveled to the state of Hidalgo to face the Tuzos del Pachuca from 10:00 hours.

The Hidalgo stadium was the main stage of the friendly, which had four parts of 30 minutes each. Thus, Juan Reynoso had time and space to test all the players on his squad, and even to give homegrown players who did not travel to Cancun the opportunity to continue preparing for the upcoming tournament.

Finally, Cruz Azul managed to come back and took an agonizing 3-2 victory against Pachuca. At 17 minutes, Romario Ibarra put the Tuzos ahead with a goal that José de Jesús Corona could not stop. Already at 34 ‘, in the second half, Bryan gonzalez he scored 2-0 for the rival who seemed definitive.

However, no one had the heavenly cunning, which managed to lead this comeback. At 67 ‘, Roberto Alvarado scored with an exquisite header for 2-1, and Sebastián Jurado would deliver the coup de grace to Pachuca by stopping a penalty at 80 ‘. When everything looked lost Quick Mendoza scored the 2-2 at 105 ‘… Y Pol Fernández came out of nowhere and turned the game around with a powerful shot at 118 ‘.

Cruz Azul adds two preseason victories, after defeating Venados 2-1 last Monday, and after obtaining today’s 3-2 against the Tuzos. On Tuesday, December 28, the celestial will receive Puebla in the CDMX CAR from 10:00 am, to star in their third preparation friendly.

DATA SHEET

PRE-SEASON FRIENDLY

PACHUCA 2-3 BLUE CROSS

HIDALGO STADIUM

Blue Cross: José de Jesús Corona; Joaquín Martínez, Pablo Aguilar, Eduardo Pastrana, Adrián Aldrete; Rafael Baca, Luis Romo, Rómulo Otero; Rodrigo Huescas, Jonathan Rodríguez, Santiago Giménez.

Sebastián Jurado (90 ‘Andrés Gudiño); Julio Domínguez, Rafael Guerrero, Juan Escobar, Josué Díaz (105 ‘Fernando Ochoa); Cristian Jiménez, Ignacio Rivero, Guillermo Fernández, Luis Ángel Mendoza, Roberto Alvarado, Edgar Gutiérrez.

Goals: 17 ‘Romario Ibarra, 34’ Bryan González (PAC); 67 ‘Roberto Alvarado, 105’ Luis Ángel Mendoza, 118 ‘Guillermo Fernández (CAZ).