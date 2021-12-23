Daniel Bisogno’s boyfriend is ill | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- Daniel Bisogno is one of the most famous conductors in the middle of the show And despite the fact that he has publicly presented himself as a heterosexual man, on more than one occasion he has published photographs next to who could be his “boyfriend”.

For a few hours a video has been circulating on TikTok, apparently generated by the TVNotas portal, in which it was revealed that the young man could possibly have an unknown disease.

Supposedly Daniel Bisogno has already been with his partner for a year and a half, and supposedly would have married in a symbolic ceremony in Chiapas, Since then it has been related.

But apparently not everything has been easy and is that in the video some images were published in which it seems that the driver went to the hospital next to his boyfriend, because he was doing “studies”.

In addition, according to a source close to the driver, Jesús, the journalist’s partner, came to the hospital very seriously, a few months ago, but the cause was completely unknown.

In the photographs the young man can be seen much thinner and apparently he was “restless” When the driver was absent, Daniel Bisogno showed his unconditional support and even paid the medical expenses.

Supposedly it all started last August, when Jesus began to feel some pain, they were moments of uncertainty for the couple, although several analyzes and studies were carried out, in the end it was nothing serious and he was discharged.

So far it is not known what the young man could have, they even say that he took an HIV test and it came out negative, It was Jesus’ mother who decided to take him to insurance and they are still awaiting results.

Daniel Bisogno shares images with his partner

The driver of ‘Ventaneando’ on more than one occasion has been singled out for his alleged homosexual preferences, and some news about his ‘romances’ with other men has even spread.

Journalists Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani released a personal photograph of Bisognot in which he appeared posing next to some boys from the LGBT community, and next to him, a boy named Jesús Castillo, who, according to journalists, is his partner.