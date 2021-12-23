Daniella Chávez models as Mrs. Claus in an attractive version | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Chilean content creator, Daniella Chávez, has been demonstrating her level as a model, I don’t know with different outfits and sometimes using some costumes, this time as Christmas approached she decided to become the Mrs Claus.

Using a nice christmas dress, some high stockings and a Christmas hat managed to turn her figure into a festive symbol, her blonde hair and her beautiful face were in charge of conquering the Internet users who came to see her.

It is a photograph shared on his official Instagram in which he appears, then go to the camera, in each right in front of his little pin. Nchristmas, I love you at its best and more flirtatious than ever.

The pieces of entertainment that you share, your fans always manage to give tens of thousands of likes and also many comments on the part of your Internet fans who do not stop thanking you for sharing your beauty in such beautiful ways.

For her it is very important to be able to thank and return a little to those people who have been supporting her in the world of the Internet, where she practically managed to form a new family that has been in charge of supporting her in everything.

Daniella Chávez prepares special photo shoots for certain occasions.



In their stories they also share some interesting videos, at the moment he is inviting his followers from Chile to participate in a raffle in which they can win money, in case he is from his native country you might be interested in the opportunity.

The influencer from Chile will continue to share with us her life full of luxuries, she has achieved everything based on effort and dedication, achieving some of her greatest goals in life such as living in Miami, Florida, where they have a luxurious apartment.

We will continue to share with you all those attractive moments that happen around Daniella Chávez, this beautiful model who does not want to move until she is one of the most important representatives of the world of fashion and modeling on social networks.