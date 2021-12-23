Danilo Carrera and Michelle Renaud back together

Although it was at the beginning of November when Danilo Carrera He spoke to the press about his final break with Michelle Renaud, this time the actors appeared together again.

This time, Danilo and Michelle were very happy next to son of the actress, whom Danilo loves very much, because when he had a relationship with Renaud they managed to understand each other very well.

The ex-partner made a change of look to the little boy, who after a few years, got rid of her long hair. Danilo and Michelle looked very funny cutting little Marcelo’s hair and he was also laughing in front of the mirror.

Danilo and Michelle met again to change the look of the actress’s son:

Michelle shared the videos on her social networks touching all her followers, however put the final result on hold of change of look of your child.

It was in March when Danilo spoke about his relationship with the little boy and said, “He is a super special child, who understands everything, who communicates, he is just like Michelle. Every time he has wanted to talk to me, I have talked to him, so he will continue like this … they both know that whatever they need, I’ll be there “.

Let us remember that it was at the beginning of the year when the couple broke their relationship, however, some time later they decided to try again and recently made their relationship known. final break.