defeats Ryzen 9 5900HX in benchmark

The Ryzen 5000 for laptops could come to nothing after the arrival of Intel Alder Lake-P, led by the Intel Core i9-12900HK. This chip will be announced at CES 2022 and its launch would soon take place, Intel is very strong!

Bad news for AMD after leaking a performance test in Geekbench 5 of a Lenovo that equipped an Intel Core i9-12900HK, the flagship of Intel Alder Lake-P. AMD greatly improved its presence in notebooks with the Ryzen 5000, but this field is Intel’s and it seems that it will continue to be that way.

Intel Core i9-12900HK, the final attack to annihilate Ryzen 5000

Intel has a plan for laptops in 2022: introduce Alder Lake-P at CES 2022 and launch them shortly after. These chips will come with the 10 nm process manufactured by Intel itself, and the news is that the i9-12900HK on Geekbench 5.

The source compares it to the Ryzen 9 5900HX (the highest of the range), and the truth is that it does not come out well stopped:

i9-12900HK : 1878 in single core and 12058 in multi-core.

: 1878 in single core and 12058 in multi-core. Ryzen 9 5900HX: 1506 in single-core and 8225 in multi-core.

It looks like it will come with more cores than the Ryzen 9 5900HXHence, in multi-core the chip makes so much difference. Different thing is the difference in single-core, since the single-threaded performance is improved as usual, but it is not an outrage.

In terms of percentage, we could talk about 25-30% difference in single-core and almost a 50% multicore, which is quite a lot in my opinion. We know that these chips will equip hybrid cores as in desktop, coexisting Golden cove (P-Core) and Gracemont (E-Core). In the end, they would make a total of 14 total cores, while the Ryzen 9 5900HX only equips 8 cores.

Therefore, a very busy 2022 is coming for AMD, despite having progressed in laptops with Cezanne. Everything indicates that Intel will once again bury AMD in laptops; and there was already a great catalog difference between Intel and AMD, but with the release of the 12th generation chips … it seems that the difference is going to be greater.

For now, the laptop and server markets are holding out against AMD, scenarios in which Intel has the largest market share. That said, we cheer on AMD because it is a company that is doing things well and you cannot change the market overnight.

Finally, we will have to wait for the gaming tests to see the real performance of the new Alder Lake-P because Geekbench 5 only it is a generic benchmark. I would trust Cinebench R20 or R23 more to see more reliable performance differences.

Are you surprised by the difference in performance?