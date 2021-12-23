Delivery man saves customer after receiving suicide note

Helpline: The Department of Mental Health of the Ministry of Public Health has the information line on depression at 809-544-4223.

A delivery man in China alerted the police after receiving an order for meal next to a suicide note.

“This is the last meal of my life. This order of meal they have to deliver it to me to take away, “wrote a man on the special request form for his $ 5.50 tofu order, reported the AsiaOne portal.

The delivery man He doubted the veracity of the note, but decided to notify the police Given the possible danger to which the client was exposing himself after knocking on the door several times and receiving no response.

The man, who had taken a large number of sleeping pills, was beginning to lose consciousness when first responders broke into his apartment and rescued him. After taking it to hospital, the police he also contacted his parents.

AsiaOne reported that she attempted suicide after facing problems with her partner and having failed in her investments.

For his part, delivery man from meal was commended and received a reward of $ 2,100 from the delivery service of meal for your action.