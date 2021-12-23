Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks; outside six to eight weeks

2011 NBA MVP Derrick Rose had surgery on his right ankle this Tuesday, December 22 and will be off for six to eight weeks. The last match who played the point guard of the New York Knicks was the December 16 vs. the Houston Rockets. He played 12 minutes and had to withdraw not scoring a single point due to pain in his ankle.











Rose renewed in 2021 for 43 million dollars and 3 seasons.





Rose’s absence was notorious in the team and it was known that the player was not on the court due to this pain. Ultimately the team, together with the doctors and the player himself decided to opt for surgical intervention.

Derrick had already had problems with his right ankle, well in the 2018-2019 season had inactivity when he was still part of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The New York franchise reported that will be off the court for six to eight weeksAlthough ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there is optimism that he will return in six.

Derrick Rose underwent successful surgery on his right ankle today at the Hospital for Special Surgery. He will be re-evaluated in eight weeks. – NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) December 23, 2021

When will Rose be able to return?

Even if the point guard could return in the best way in six weeks, You will not be able to play until February 2, 2022. Absent at least the next 20 New York Knicks games. Who boast a 3-2 record when Rose has not been on the floor this season.

Currently the quintet of New York is in twelfth position in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 14-17. Derrick Rose is averaging 12 points, 4 assists and 26 minutes per game this season.. In 2021, renewed with the team for $ 43 million and three seasons.